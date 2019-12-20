To the editor:
Have you ever been bullied? Do you remember how you felt? Did you feel inferior? Did you think you had done something wrong? So you either tried to please the person who bullied you or you tried to please them because you were afraid it would happen again? Maybe you laughed when the person bullied someone else and you might even join in the bullying.
We have a president who is a bully. He makes fun of people. They are afraid he will do it again or they might even join in the bullying to please him. Remember the poor news reporter who had shaky hands that the president mocked, or the Gold Star family or recently the young 16-year-old autistic girl who was selected as the Person of the Year by Time magazine. He was so rude to her that he and the vice president walked out her speech at the UN.
He calls Hillary Clinton “Crooked” and the president of North Korea “Rocket Man” and poor Jeff Sessions, who was his friend until he recused himself from the Muller investigation. After that, every chance he had he belittled Sessions, until I thought the poor man would have a nervous breakdown.
He made fun of John McCain insisting he was not a war hero, but a coward. It is interesting that Donald Trump never served in the military, but he feels he can make fun of those who do.
As I watched the impeachment hearings. I watched Ted Cruz support the president. Do you remember that the president made fun of Cruz when they were both running for president. Trump said Cruz’s father and been involved in the assassination of John Kennedy. I wondered why Cruz now supports the president.
As the impeachment process now moves to the Senate, Senators will have to decide if they were elected to protect the president or the Constitution.
Senate leader Mitch McConnell has collaborated with the White House in outlining the procedure to be followed. I wonder why he is afraid of the president?
Could it be that his wife is Secretary of Transportation and she might lose her job if the president is not happy with her husband?
As we look back at history we find many bullies: Henry VIII, Stalin, Hitler, Castro, McCarthy, Putin and our current president.
Margaret Werner
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.