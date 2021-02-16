The ‘moral bankruptcy’ of the Republican party
To the editor:
I have wavered between intense sadness and feverish outrage over the past months, and certainly this past week, as I witnessed the ultimate collapse of democratic ideals, justice and truth in the so-called “leaders” of the Republican party.
To quote New Yorker columnist, Andy Borowitz, “The Republican party declares moral bankruptcy,” a headline intended as satire, but all too gravely true.
Is it conscience or fear that “makes cowards of us all?” It seems that doing the right thing was too frightful to contemplate, lest they be “bullied” or God forbid, risk losing their puny seats in Congress. One wonders why their job security outweighs their oath to the U.S. Constitution, and the long term health and security of those they were elected to serve.
I try to be hopeful about the future of America, but am disheartened and concerned for our children and grandchildren who will bear the burden of all that has been dismantled, and all that has been made unnecessarily contentious.
It might help if there were no political parties and no monetizing of the election process … perhaps we need to start over if the American dream is to mean what so many fervently hope for and believe in. I can hope.
Kathy Hickman
Attleboro
