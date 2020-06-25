To the editor:
I want to thank Ashley Stewart, Bill Gouveia, the North Attleboro Town Council, Kayla Canne, Andy Heller and so many others for their recent contributions regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.
One major focus of Black Lives Matter is the tragedy of police brutality. We really need to think about our police: should they (always) be armed? Do they really need a gun covering school dances? Town meetings? Taking reports? Also, can implicit racial bias be erased or neutralized?
It’s horrifyingly clear that America has codified racism in real estate, education, judicial systems, banking, and countless other areas.
The intentional classification of Black people as criminal, dangerous, and unworthy has become the norm in our country.
We separate people based on skin color rather than allowing people of shared values to come together.
Racism is not a southern problem, it is here in our neighborhoods and workplaces. The separation of races means we don’t get to know each other. We don’t see that all families worry about bills, children, parents, and getting to work on time. We all celebrate holidays, even if they are different. We all find joy in summer days and grouse at shoveling snow.
We need to address police violence, but also the other systemic problems in the United States.
I have lived comfortably unaware and sadly uninvolved. I’m paying attention now. We all need to pay attention. There is no place for racism in America. Let’s make it true that this is “land of the free.”
Christine Greenhalge
North Attleboro
