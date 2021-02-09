To the editor:
It is interesting to listen to lawmakers who represent the Republican Party or perhaps we should call it the party of Donald Trump. They are concerned that the Democrats are proposing a stimulus package that is too costly.
I’m not sure why they would now become concerned about cost. They supported a president who spent our tax money like it grew on a tree.
Do you remember when he proposed a border wall and that Mexico would pay for? Well Mexico didn’t. We did.
Remember when he told us he was smart and did not pay taxes? We the taxpayers have also paid for the care of children who were separated from their undocumented parents and we are still caring for many of them because the government does not know where their parents are.
We also paid for the former president’s many trips. It is estimated that four of his trips to Florida cost $13.6 million dollars. I have lost track of how many trips he made there during his term.
In addition to the many things we, the taxpayers have paid, we have also are stuck with the cost for the many people he has fired in four years. He is the only president who has had 92% of the people who were hired, leave. We all know it is expensive to hire and rehire people so a good business person is prudent when they hire.
This is the second stimulus package to be proposed. You may remember the first one had approved stimulus checks and the former president wanted us to know he was responsible so he held up the distribution until he signed them. Of course, he wasn’t using his money, he was using our own tax money. And how much did the riot at the Capitol cost, not just in money and lives, but in the damage done to our country.
We are about to have a second impeachment trial. If Congress does their job they will vote so he can never hold office again.
Margaret Werner
Norton
