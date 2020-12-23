To the editor:
Let’s start with the definition of the word “treason” when it comes to Benedict Arnold, aka, Donald J. Trump.
Treason: the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to overthrow the government.
Now that definition is clear to most readers so let’s move on.
Trump, after clearly losing this past election both in popular vote and electoral votes, continues his attempt to reverse a legal and binding election for his own personal gain. Every court in the nation has thrown out every attempt he has made to change the elections results all the way up to the Supreme Court.
Now, onto Russia and Trump’s good buddy, Vladimir Putin. Putin put a bounty on the heads of all our brave soldiers but not even a word of opposition from Trump. Clearly Trump does not care about anyone in our military as he has already stated they are “suckers and losers.”
Now onto the present day hacking of just about every one of our government agencies, and once again President Trump will not admit that Russia was behind the hacking, even though his top officials have come out and clearly stated it was Russia.
Eventually we will find out what Putin has been holding over Trump’s head, and once Benedict Arnold leaves the White House and people feel free to speak the truth about his actions, the truth shall be known.
Trump supporters will never believe the truth about their hero because he has brain washed them beyond repair. They pledge their allegiance to Trump, not our Constitution, so they are lost causes. They’ll keep pouring money into Trump’s pocket on the premise he needs the money to continue his fight to overturn the election.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
