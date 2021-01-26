Our nation’s divide on one page
To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle’s Opinion page of Friday, Jan. 22, is a fine display of good and timely journalism. It presents two opposing views of our republic, one hopeful and trusting, the other questioning and mistrusting, of the leadership.
One is based on faith and introspection, the other on experience and hackneyed talking points. (“The Hill We Climb,” poetry by Amanda Gorman; “What is the reality?” column by Bob Foley)
The page bears re-reading, again and again, for its richness of expression, leading to a debate on the
PROPOSITION: The root cause of America’s malaise and hatred is wealth inequality.
Then, the cure available to the elected is?
Original thinking only! All writers: Have at it, including the elected. Especially the elected.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.