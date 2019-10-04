To the editor:
Democrats take another bite of the impeachment apple. This one just may do them in. You would have to suspend credulity to read the actual transcript of our great president’s call with his counterpart in the Ukraine and come up with something illegal, yet they are trying to do just that.
Both participants on the call agree that no one was pressuring anyone.
If you watched Adam Schiff’s opening statement you should have been justifiably confused. Because not a single thing he said was actually in the transcript. I am so looking forward to the 2020 election. Our great president will be re-elected and Republicans will again be in control of both chambers of Congress. Bye bye Nancy. Bye bye AOC.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro
