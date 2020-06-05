To the editor:
Like the rest of you, I watched with sadness and outrage the coverage of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last week. This tragedy is not simply something that happened in another part of the country, but rather has impacted us here at home in many ways, as we try to deal with our anger, shock and grief.
I fully denounce the actions of the Minneapolis police officers that led to the loss of life. What took place in no way represents the values and principles of the King Philip Regional School District. We also take steps to foster strong relationships between our school community and our local police departments and School Resource Officers.
We are constantly striving to be a more welcoming and inclusive school community.
Through clubs such as the Gender & Sexuality Alliance, Student Ambassadors, the Leo Club, KP Cares and our middle school and high school Student Councils, we encourage all of our students to take an active role in making their school and their community a better and more respectful place.
But we realize that the issue of racial inequality is real, and cannot be ignored. We will continue to seek out new ways to address the issue on both a local and a global scale, so our students are better prepared to enter the world in which they live after leaving KPRSD.
I encourage parents and guardians to listen to their children’s questions and their feelings, and answer them in an honest, developmentally appropriate way. And to our students, please do not be afraid to speak up and speak out and make your voice heard.
There are no easy answers, but we are here for you. As always, we can be reached at 508-520-7991 if any parent, guardian or student has questions or just needs to talk. Our strongest asset has always been our ability to come together in times of crisis, and we will face the challenges that are before us with a unified voice for the benefit of us all.
Paul Zinni, school superintendent, King Philip Regional High School
