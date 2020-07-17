To the editor:
A day does not go by without news that the president has fired someone or complained that he was being treated unfairly. With the release of the book by his niece, Mary Trump — “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” — we now have a picture of a person who has never taken responsibility for his behavior.
Thursday he fired his campaign manager because the crowd at his last rally was not as big as he wanted it to be.
Perhaps if the citizens of this country had taken more time to learn about him and not just listen to his words, we would all be better off.
Donald Trump has never been a successful person. He has dabbled in a variety of businesses including Trump Airlines, Trump University, a beverage company, a magazine and companies that sold steaks, vodka and fragrances. He has filed for bankruptcy at least six times and has closed at least four large casinos. He has never released his income tax even though he said he would.
Sad we did not know all this when he became a minority president four years ago. Since that time he has been impeached and he has fired anyone who dared to testify against him. He has pardoned his friends who have been found guilty of crimes. If anyone speaks out and questions his leadership they are quickly added to his list of people who are against him. As of May 25 he has fired or reassigned 415 people in his administration.
Our country is now in the middle of a pandemic that we are not able to control. People are dying, people are afraid and the president brushes it off as if it will just go away. We are lucky to live in Massachusetts were our Republican governor, Charlie Baker, unlike so many Republication governors in other states, was not afraid to defy the president’s order to open up the economy. We wear masks, we have opened slowly and the voices of respected scientists are listened to.
Margaret Werner
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.