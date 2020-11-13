P.T. Barnum was right
To the editor:
After seeing Bruce Wessel’s letter to the editor Thursday morning, I could only shake my head and give a small sad laugh at what I had just read. (“Letter writer is causing further divide,” Voice of the public, Nov. 12.)
I’m at a total loss to understand what it is that he is seeing and hearing from the current occupant of the White House.
The second paragraph is almost hilarious in its description of Aldo Ferrario’s earlier opinion. (“Don’t make excuses for Trump supporters,” Voice of the Public, Nov. 9)
It more accurately describes Donald Trump.
I quote: “The hateful comments, the name calling, the lack of facts, the use of misinformation and the total lack of any sense of hoping for some unifying of our divided country was absolutely despicable.”
P.T. Barnum was right ... there’s one born every minute.
Stephen Welch
Attleboro
