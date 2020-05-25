Paper bags are cruel to elderly
To the editor:
When said and done, the exclusive use of paper shopping bags is cruel and abusive treatment for elderly shoppers.
The option at check out should yet remain: “paper or plastic?”
With my bad hands, back, legs, feet, eyesight and memory ... I’d chose plastic sacks every time ... almost every time when memory fails.
Don Doucette
Attleboro
