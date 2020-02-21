To the editor:
In an article published on Feb. 15 titled “Attleboro area state senators back mental health parity bill” written about local politicians addressing mental health issues in Attleboro caught my eye.
This new bill is called the Mental Health ABC Act. It is also known as Senate Bill 2519, An Act Addressing Barriers to Care for Mental Health. This bill would give the state more effective tools to enforce existing mental health parity laws. This bill will also provide new rules and time limits for insurance companies. The wait time for mental health services must be addressed.
As a master of social work student at Bridgewater State University, focusing on timely treatment of mental health is an important issue impacting residents of Massachusetts.
Officials at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro have reported to The Sun Chronicle that individuals in need of mental health services must stay in the emergency department until a bed is available at a psychiatric hospital.
This is unacceptable as emergency departments are not adequately trained to care for individuals suffering from mental health crises. As stated in the article, local constituents are also concerned with the amount of time is being spent waiting for mental health providers that accept certain insurances.
After reading this article, I urge that residents of Massachusetts to reach out to local elected officials to offer support for this new bill.
This new bill will address barriers on multiple levels including increasing access for individuals who do not have adequate access to health care services needed.
Residents can reach out to local elected officials by mail, email or by placing a call to ensure their voices are being heard.
You can find your local representative by visiting https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Thank you to state senators Paul Feeney and Becca Raucsh for supporting this important issue.
Colleen Quinonez
North Attleboro
