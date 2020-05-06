Patriots could help make wearing masks ‘cool’
To the editor:
Wearing face masks will become “cool” and the latest fashion when football teams like the Patriots begin marketing. The players themselves can boost sales by modeling the team mask. Even kids will want to wear them.
If wearing masks is important to help curb the spread of COVID-19, we might as well show team spirit while we do this. And who better to generate public support and enthusiasm for the cause than our favorite athletes? Go, Patriots!
Carol Bragg
Seekonk
