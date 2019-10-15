To the editor:
I would like to acknowledge the excellence and professionalism of Century Paving for its outstanding sidewalk installation on Mendon Road in South Attleboro.
I had occasion to observe the crew’s work in progress and it was with meticulous detail that the sidewalks were paved. During the observation, I briefly spoke with Carlos, the foreman, who explained the detailed process that is required to ensure such pavement perfection.
Century Paving embodies the epitome of the company’s outstanding mantra of excellence. It would be unsurprising if Century Paving is ranked among the best of the pavement companies contracted by the city. As such, compliments are also in order to the Public Works Department for having contracted Century Paving’s superior services. The city of Attleboro, the Department of Public Works and Century Paving have served the city’s residents with unequivocal, resounding success.
Robert Rao
Attleboro
