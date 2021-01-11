Pay allegiance to our democracy
To the editor:
In 1856, border ruffians invaded Lawrence, Kansas, set fire to the town and murdered 150 people in opposition to the abolition of slavery. Democrats were at that time perceived to be the party of slavery and most sympathetic to the side that would become the Confederacy.
Now the pro-Trump forces who shed blood in the attempted takeover of the U.S. Capitol and overthrow of the constitutionally elected government, have cast a similar pall of shame over the Republican party. Some even call for a second civil war and have organized militias and issued veiled threats in that regard.
Pray God these provocateurs and terrorists will be stopped short of widespread violence. The first blows of that war may have already been struck. Whether there will be war or not, I will continue to pledge allegiance to my country — and not a tyrant nor to the 150 or so disloyal Republican senators and representatives who seek to nullify Americans’ democratic rights.
Richard Foster
Attleboro
