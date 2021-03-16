Peanuts brightens our day
To the editor:
Please enlarge the Peanuts comic strip in your paper. Reading it is a highlight of our day and one of the reasons we continue to subscribe to The Sun Chronicle after 25 enjoyable years. The cartoon brings a smile to our lips, elicits laughs and shakes of our heads due to its cleverness and humor.
It never ceases to amaze us how timely, wise, and relevant Charles Schulz’s words and drawings continue to be, even though the last original strip was published in early 2000.
Especially over the past year, we have looked forward to our daily laughs during what has been a dark time. Thank you for publishing Peanuts, exposing new generations to this wonderful comic, and for considering our request.
Barbara and John Simpson
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.