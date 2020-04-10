Petition to close Cape bridges needs more scrutiny
To the editor:
The petition to close the Sagamore and Bourne bridges that cross the Cape Cod Canel has received a lot of publicity, yet not one news source has questioned how this petition was circulated, whether Cape Ccod residents were actively surveyed and the background of the originator. The petition appears to be a social media exercise using change.org, which is currently selling ads for over 400 similar petitions dealing with areas in Florida, Maine, Colorado, etc.
There has no attempt to verify the claim that non-residents are flocking to the Cape. The risk to having our health system overrun will come from infected homeless and the addict population who are already here and high risk. Would the petitioner advocate that they should be removed from our population?
Bottom line this person has received her 15 minutes of fame. It is time to focus our efforts on where it is needed most.
Paul Danesi
Attleboro
