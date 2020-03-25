To the editor:
We are writing this letter to express our disappointment by yourself as editor of The Sun Chronicle to think that it was OK to publish this photo in light of the fact that we, as a society, have been asked to practice social distancing, therefore maintaining 6 feet of space between ourselves and the person next to us. (“Fresh Air,” City & Town, Monday, March 23)
This certainly is not being done in this photo. Additionally, all playgrounds and sports fields have been closed by Mayor Paul Heroux for almost a week. Again, by printing this photo you are again encouraging people young and old that it is OK to go out and use these facilities.
There could have been a teaching moment in this photo and you let that slip. You should have used this photo to remind people that these behaviors are not acceptable given what we are going through as a city and a nation at this time.
James R. and Robin M. Salvas
Attleboro
