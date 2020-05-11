To the editor:
Thank you, Donna Perry, for your suggestion that we all "collectively take a breath" about snitching on our neighbors and publically shaming people. ("Unmasking a reasonable approach," Opinion, May 7). I hope that your paper takes your advice.
The Sun Chronicle crossed a very dangerous line with a picture of some teenagers playing basketball ("Keep your distance," May 7)).
These are kids you have put in harm's way by putting their faces on your front page. Are they brothers, housemates, or cousins who are quarantining together? You don't know. Your paper is complicit in furthering this newly evolving culture of moral narcissism with public shaming and turning in our neighbors.
We are walking down a dangerous path outside our front doors.
What should we fear more: Our neighbors if we don't meet their standards or getting COVID-19?
Kathy Hill
Mansfield
