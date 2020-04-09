Photographer’s work brightens this otherwise dark spring
To the editor:
The news these days is very bleak, which makes me appreciate Mark Stockwell’s photographs in The Sun Chronicle even more.
His beautiful pictures (like the one in the April 8 edition of the paper of the cherry trees at Capron Park in Attleboro in full bloom) capture the joy of nature that we may be missing now. They bring a sense of peace, and hope that we can return to when this crisis is over. Thank you Mark, and thank you Sun Chronicle for publishing these photos.
Mary Duggab
North Attleboro
