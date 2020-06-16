To the editor:
Who is “Our” in your “Our View” editorials? Your readers have a right to know especially when you try to sway community thinking as you did in your June 15 editorial — “Our bodies, our rights.”
Historically, The Attleboro Sun and The Sun Chronicle listed those responsible for opinions — the former conservative Republican publisher, later an Editorial Board of long-term staffers and retired employees. Today, due to the financial difficulties of the newspaper industry, all we know is the name of the editor and general manager. Is his view “Our View?” Do you have an editorial board? Do you have a process for determining a position on such a critical issue?
On the issue itself, physician-assisted suicide (end of life options) is unnecessary in this day of palliative care and hospice. Your statement (“the terminally-ill people who want this option are already dying”) is an insult to the dignity of the person. Is this how we viewed people dying of COVID-19? Were these people expendable? As a society, we are very aware at the moment of the preciousness of all life.
Whether the issue is discrimination, disease, financial or whatever, let’s not take the easy way out by disrespecting life.
That’s my opinion and the people I associate with in this community. Whose opinion is yours?
Mike Murphy
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.