Please Mayor Heroux, take the time to listen
To the editor:
I would like to comment on Mayor Paul Heroux’s appearance at the Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, June 7.
If the mayor’s words are any indication of his approach toward governance, he’s not the right person to lead Attleboro. From its opening, his speech was tone-deaf at best. He thanked us for being peaceful, yet failed to recognize that it’s the police who have brought violence to our protests. To begin with this hollow gesture was questionable. To follow it with lies was reprehensible.
“There’s not a police officer in the country who wants to use force.” Really? Has he not read a history book? Or watched television lately? And centering the police in his speech, claiming that it is they who will come to harm with the use of excessive force ... Is the harm done to Derek Chauvin worse than what was done to George Floyd? Tamir Rice? Philando Castile? Oscar Grant? Breonna Taylor? Michael Brown?
He noted that the Attleboro police force is accountable to him. Given his lack of awareness, that has me worried.
Here’s a free tip, mayor: If you’re going to take a knee, try to stay down more than a second before popping up to ask for a photo op. The speakers at the event relived their traumas to teach you about life for black people in America, but you just weren’t listening. Black lives matter, Mayor Heroux, and it would be good if you would start acting like you believed it.
JR Johnson-Roehr
Attleboro
