To the editor:
I have long been absent from the Attleboro area, yet I manage to keep myself informed as to what is happening, because of The Sun Chronicle.
I have been reading much, and hearing more over the last several weeks about the Jonathan Weydt-Heather Porreca battle and I have come to the following conclusion: It is a terrible thing, as you go through life and find yourself to be so insignificant, that you are no longer even relevant.
Instead of thinking about what President Richard Nixon once said, “old politicians usually die, but they never fade away,” Mr. Weydt should follow General Douglas MacArthur’s example and just fade away.
Please, Mr. Weydt, for the sake of becoming insignificant, small, not worthy of consideration, trivial, inconsequential, or pointless, just fade away!
Howard S. Levine
Raynham
