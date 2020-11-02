To the editor:
I took the car in for a brake job and found myself in a small customer service area. Employees wore masks but there was no social distancing. Meanwhile, several other employees entered and left the repair shop by a side door, without masks.
While out mowing leaves I stopped to chat with a neighbor who was also doing yard work solo. Neither of us wore masks. I had to ask him three times not to get too close, finally holding up my hand like a traffic cop. I felt foolish but he obliged.
I’ve been reading a lot lately about two mutually exclusive things related to the coronavirus pandemic. More people than ever are said to be following the standard CDC advice for people to wear masks, maintain social distance and avoid indoor parties. At the same time government authorities, such as Gov. Charlie Baker, are threatening to reimpose lockdowns because coronavirus cases are rising precipitously due to noncompliance with virus-control directives.
The truth seems to be that most people are complying but for many their heart isn’t in it. They backslide or take shortcuts or outright defy the new social norm. (I claim no moral superiority here. Though self-quarantining, I do go out for appointments and chores, and I don’t always maintain social distance, my wife reminds me.)
There are reasonable explanations for spotty compliance, but the larger point is that an individual cannot count on the behavior of others to protect them from the virus. Neither can they count on government regulation to change the equation significantly, at least short of a national lockdown.
Meanwhile, the virus is becoming more of a threat to more people. Baker says cases of young adults largely account for the current upsurge. Doctors are learning more and more about how the virus attacks individuals in different ways and can cause longterm disabilities for patients who survive a bout with COVID-19.
And we’ve seen that virus hotspots can pop up anywhere, from the Attleboro Fire Department to the White House. When people give in to virus fatigue other people suffer.
Ned Bristol
Wrentham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.