Please stop calling them conservatives
To the editor:
Once again, the Republican Party has sold its soul to special interests and power groups.
We’re told the federal budget deficit for this fiscal year will exceed one trillion dollars! (“Budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year,” The Sun Chronicle, Jan 14) This comes at a time when the economy is humming, unemployment is at a 50-year low and the country faces the mammoth costs of addressing climate change in the new decade. So why can’t we balance the budget?
Wasn’t the Tea Party adopted by the Republicans because they were outraged at the deficit spending during the Obama presidency? Of course, that deficit spending was justified — needed for economic recovery after the great recession. And once the economy was recovering, the deficits went down sharply. So why are they now going up sharply?
Could it be that the Republicans in Congress want to poison the future for the Democrats who have a good chance for winning in November? They will have to face a $23 trillion national debt. Or perhaps it’s just those huge tax cuts corporations enjoy now that Republican senators can’t bring themselves to end. Isn’t that irresponsible?
Donald Trump is certainly not a conservative, so let’s call him and his supporters what they really are: Radical.
Roy Belcher
Attleboro
