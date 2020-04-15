To the editor:
Letter writer Bob Foley is absolutely correct when he states that The Sun Chronicle and the news media in general should stop criticizing Donald Trump (“The Sun Chronicle never misses a chance to take a shot,” April 14, Voice of the public.)
After all, Trump is a man-child. He can’t help being who he is. Just because he has tantrums like a toddler is no excuse to pick on him.
All children tell lies. Why should he be any different. He’s going through a stage which he may outgrow, eventually.
After all, he has not yet met all of his developmental milestones. So he’s a little delayed. Give him time.
Don’t let his age deceive you. Just because he’s 72 years old doesn’t mean that he’s an adult.
The Sun Chronicle should be ashamed of itself. You have to make exceptions for Donald Trump. He just isn’t capable of being honest, compassionate and competent. Please consider his many limitations. He’s just a fledgling and hasn’t developed his wings yet.
Ken Cabral
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.