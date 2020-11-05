Please wear your masks!
To the editor:
Let’s keep our towns and cities safe from the coronavirus. I see too many people come into stores without masks on. More than 16,500 people now have died from the coronavirus in New England as of Tuesday.
Put your mask on and don’t bring it home to your family. It’s getting worse now so let’s try to be better about protecting not only oursleves, but others.
Mark Canuel
Rehoboth
