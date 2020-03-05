To the editor:
The new cellphone law will not be enforced by the police all across the Commonwealth. The police will do diddly-squat in wanting to nab these selfish scofflaws.
The cops need to be out of their beloved cruisers and walking a beat on downtown sidewalks. That way, the cops can see right into the cars and catch these selfish weasels texting and holding their phones in their hands, or on their laps, while their eyes are off the road.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath is quoted in a story about the issue (“Area police are ready to enforce new hands-free cellphone law,” Feb. 18, The Sun Chronicle, Page A1) as stating that he will instruct his officers to be flexible when enforcing the law and lean heavily toward giving warnings to drivers. Really Chief McGrath?
How about leaning heavily to giving these bird-brained distracted drivers tickets.
Barry Butkus
Attleboro
