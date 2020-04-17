Political cartoons are idiotic
To the editor:
I agree with recent letter writers concerning the idiotic political cartoons and the obvious Trump Derangement Syndrome from this newspaper.
One letter writer claimed there was hidden truth in the political cartoons. That is almost as comedic as Aldo Ferrario’s opinion letters.
Joe Chaplow
Attleboro
