To the editor:
Can somebody please explain how Dave Granlund’s so-called political cartoons are funny, entertaining, or enlightening?
If The Sun Chronicle is to be believed that the paper is a source of real, supposedly unbiased news, how can anyone accept such a claim when nearly every day one of these ridiculous, always Trump-bashing sketches graces the Opinion Page. On a positive note, there seems to be a scale back of the Hitler references. I suppose that’s step in the right direction.
I admit, I have to respect Granlund for not making fun of Crazy Uncle Joe Biden. It just would not be right to make fun of a senior suffering from dementia.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
