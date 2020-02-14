To the editor:
I’m just sick and tired of hearing politicians talking about raising people out of poverty. Their idea of what it would take is so outrageous I’m starting to question their sanity.
Yesterday I watched a video of presidential candidate Joe Biden say “anyone working 40 hours a week should not be living in poverty.” I think we all agree with that statement. But then he continues to say: “I want to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and eliminate poverty.”
Like other millionaire politicians, he is so out of touch with reality. You don’t have to be a financial wizard to know that $15 per hour will provide a gross pay of $600. After taxes and health insurance are deducted, this person would be lucky to have $400. Therefore a grand total of $1,600 for the month. Any decent apartment in the Attleboro area starts at around $1,400 per month. That being said, Joe Biden thinks $200 a month is sufficient or would lift someone out of poverty.
It could work if that person doesn’t need food, clothes, medical care, heat, electricity, or transportation of any kind.
So my message to these politicians is simple, if you have absolutely no idea what you are talking about “keep your mouth shut.”
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
