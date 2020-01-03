To the editor:
On Christmas Day, a Trump campaign website urged Trump supporters to confront potential political opponents with a variety of “talking points”. The political opponents were labeled in a condescending derogatory manner as “snowflake liberals” who happened to be relatives of the verbal assailant.
I am an American. I am a citizen of the best country that has ever existed on the surface of this earth. I go to work each day with the purpose of helping others live a better life and at the same time I am rewarded for that and as a result, I live a better life.
I know that if in the course of my work day, I am condescending, angry, disrespectful, and belittling to others around me that I will be called on the carpet and held accountable for unacceptable behavior. But I do not behave this way. Why? It is because I have grown to enjoy a workplace without constant verbal assault and without constant bullying. I focus on getting the job done and doing it well. America works well together. Because of that we are thriving.
For at least the past hundred years, as a people, we have thought of ourselves as one nation working together, living together, and thriving.
We are now faced with some among us who are asking us to fight among ourselves. They are trying to divide us into groups which are designated as some being more appropriate to be Americans and others who are to be made fun of. These people do not represent America. Their message needs to be rejected. This is a deeply troubling time for America.
In the coming months, we need to demand that our political candidates look toward a future of unity and not a future of division and derision.
Julian Kadish
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.