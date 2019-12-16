Pols should be forced to resign before seeking higher office
To the editor:
I was walking through a Massachusetts grocery store and while walking by the dairy section I did a double take. I thought I saw a picture of Sen. Elizabeth Warren with a caption of “Have you seen me.”
Seriously though, I cannot understand the fact that there is no outrage from not only her supporters but other voters of Massachusetts.
During one of her re-election debates she was asked “Do you plan to run for president?” Her response was “I want to be your senator for the next six years.”
Well lo and behold, just a couple of months after winning re-election she announces her run for president. Now we, the residents of Massachusetts, are hung out to dry by another politician who barely gives us part-time representation who says one thing and does another.
I have said this before, it is great that you wish to achieve a higher office but we must mandate and make law that you resign from your current office because you cannot campaign and do the job you were elected to do at the same time.
Stephen Fitzgerald
Attleboro
