To the editor:
Once again The Sun Chronicle has used poor judgment by publishing the editorial by Dave Granlund that depicts Vice President Michael Pence and his role with coronavirus as one who censor bad news. (Monday, March 2, Opinion)
This is not the time for blame.
Philip Sharp
Rehoboth
