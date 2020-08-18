To the editor:
The Postal Service is in financial trouble because of a law passed in 2006 under then-president George W. Bush (Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006) and the Republicans which forced the Postal Service to pay $5.5 billion a year to pre-fund retirees health care 25 years in advance. That $5.5 billion per year adds up to a total of $77 billion dollars lost from postal revenue right off the top.
What company could survive with that burden on their backs?
The Postal Service is trying to compete with both its hands tied behind its back.
This is part of a Republican plan to destroy our present day Postal Service and privatize it. But they don’t stop there. They want to damage our Social Security and Medicare by cutting funding for them. President Donald Trump is trying his best to do that now by cutting the payroll tax, which does nothing to help the unemployed but takes money directly away from these two programs. The Republicans need that money to give tax breaks to their rich friends like they did a few years ago to the tune of $1.5 trillion when a tax cut was not needed. We could sure use that money right about now.
People better wake up to what is going on in this country before it’s too late. The very foundation of this country and the Constitution are under attack from Trump and Republicans all across this nation.
Now Trump is blatantly trying to rig the election in his favor, making insane claims about voter fraud, of which he has no proof.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
