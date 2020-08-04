To the editor:
Seeing we have another criminal as Postmaster General put in place by President Donald Trump who said openly that mail will be “delayed,” let’s look at what the penalty for such action is:
18 U.S. CODE 1703 “Delay or destruction of mail or newspapers”
(a) Whoever, being a Postal Service officer or employee, unlawfully secretes, destroys, detains, or opens any letter, postal care, package, bag, or mail entrusted to him or which shall come into his possession, and which is intended to conveyed by mail, or carried or delivered by any carrier or other employee of the Postal Service, or forwarded through or delivered from any post office or station thereof established by authority of the Postmaster General or the Postal Service shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.
(b) Whoever, being a Postal Service officer or employee, improperly detains, delays, or destroys any newspaper, or permits any other person to detain, delay, or destroy the same, or opens, or permits any other person to open, any mail or package of newspapers not directed to the office where he is employed; or Whoever, without authority, opens, or destroys any mail of package of newspapers not directed to him, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.
So as it clearly states Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has broken the law by admitting he will be delaying mail and is in violation of above stated law. He should cease and desist on this order or be fired.
It’s clear to see Trump put this fraud, who gave millions to the Trump campaign, in this position to delay and disrupt voting by mail.
How many more criminal activities from the Trump administration are we going to stand for in this country?
It is now up to us to be aggressive in making sure we get our mail-in ballots back in a timely manner and hopefully put an end to this national nightmare called Donald Trump.
“We the People” will not be denied our right to vote no matter how many roadblocks they put in front of us.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
