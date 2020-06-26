Letter to the editor: Praise, and criticism for columnists
To the editor: First, I would like to commend Sun Chronicle columnists Bill Gouveia and Oreste D’Arconte for their work.
But Sun Chronicle columnist Peter Gay is what’s wrong with this country. His smarmy condescension in his June 1 column, “The stupid will never change,” (Opinion) is too much to bear. Imagine him going to an event with over 1,000 people. So many would want to shake his hand ... he would be in the bathroom for eight hours.
David Franks
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.