Preservation is key to making Attleboro a better place
To the editor:
Sometimes we focus on the older structures we are losing due to development. Marion Wrightington’s letter to the editor made me think what a great job we are doing. (“Preserving Attleboro’s rich history is actually progress,” Jan. 14)
Currently there is a massive redevelopment project in our downtown area. Many older factories, such as the Foster Building that sat under used, and in great need of repair are being transformed into spacious apartments.
When we transform buildings into new uses, we are preserving the character and integrity of our community. When we keep the old facades, we give our community a sense of permanence, culture and heritage. It is being generationally responsible.
The goal for many years has been to bring more population into the downtown area to support businesses, and we seem to be on the right track with that goal.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.