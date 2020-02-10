President had, and has, no defense for his lawbreaking
To the editor:
Whether you are conservative or progressive, we all have an interest in knowing the truth about the president’s Ukraine scheme. Republican senators’ voted to not have any witnesses, which amounts to a cover-up. But obstructing and hiding testimony shows contempt for the American people and the Constitution.
Republican trial managers spoke for hours and hours about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, process issues, coup d’etats and other topics unrelated to the President’s actions.
They had no defense, but Americans watching the trial casually could easily mistake the hours of talking to be a defense.
Between the president’s blocking of witnesses and his intimidation of Republican senators, the fix was in and the American people never got to hear relevant testimony under oath. Trump wins his acquittal while 300+ million Americans lose.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
