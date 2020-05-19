President Trump loves America like us
To the editor:
What are we doing? We are either a hero or a villan it seems, all depending on whether we are a Trumper or an anti-Trumper.
But dig a little deeper and it seems more we are either a supporter of our capitalistic, free enterprise system where individual initiative, hard work, self sacrifice and failure (but try and try again) is the modus operundi; or, we want the government (or perhaps a non-profit) to bail us out and take away risk and ignore the benefits that taking risk may provide (especially in failure) so we can learn from our mistakes and grow.
Of course there are those who cannot function well in such an environment; and, for those who fall into that category, we need to care for them, family and friends first, then the rest of us through the government and non-profits.
President Trump is no more evil than his predecessors, each in their own way.
His openness is sure welcome/refreshing instead of those who evaluate every word before being spoken; but, with it comes many of the downfalls that are continually aired in the opinion pages and by the media.
But he also, like most of his predecessors, loves America and wants us to succeed as a free enterprise republic with the citizens, not the government, determining our destiny. He, like many a citizen, appears to disdain political correctness; but, that does not make him a racist nor sexist nor any other of those things many of you like to imply.
Stop the pettiness about our current president, and, just speak out about the ideals you espouse.
Jay Hobson
North Attleboro
