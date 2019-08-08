To the editor:
It is quite amusing how the left takes no responsibility for all the violence in America.
The shooter in Dayton, Ohio, was a lefty, a supporter of Senator Elizabeth Warren and against President Donald Trump. No talk from the Democrats or media about his leftist views and how he might have committed a hate crime.
Also the left rhetoric, especially the “Squad,” is anti-Jewish, anti-white, anti-America, racist and bigoted.
Last but not lease is the call from the left, especially the black congresswomen, to follow and harass Trump supporters which contributed to the shooting at Republican congressmen on a baseball field.
Why doesn’t the media condemn all the shootings, killings and violence in the Democratic-led cities like, Detroit and Chicago, to mention just two of the many. So it is the responsibility of the press to bring these truths to light and make sure both sides are accused of bad behavior.
Walter Matthis
North Attleboro
