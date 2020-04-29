To the editor:
What does it say about our humanity that we are willing to condemn fellow human beings to illness and death during this global crisis? What does it say about us that we will allow 2.3 million incarcerated people to get sick and die with no concern for any facet of their lives, personalities, souls except for their mistakes, their crimes?
Jail, prison, and detention are not, and cannot be safe places for human beings right now.
The threat of coronavirus is hugely amplified in the conditions of incarceration, where effective social distancing is impossible.
We have seen this in numerous prisons throughout our nation where the disease spreads like wildfire through the huge and closely packed populations of our nations jails.
Letting these people out is the only humane way to prevent their almost certain exposure to the virus.
If we are not willing to protect the lives of human beings who are currently trapped in death cages.
If we sit here and allow our fellow human beings to die are we not void of humanity ourselves?
We would not in good conscious be comfortable with sentencing every single person currently in jail, detention centers, and prisons to the death penalty evidenced by the fact that we have not sentenced someone to death in Massachusetts since 1947.
So how are we comfortable allowing children in juvenile detention, people in jail for non-violent crimes, mothers and fathers months away from their release dates, to die of a virus that they could avoid by simply being allowed to go home and stay inside?
The pandemic has seen intense mutual compassion, respect and support, with people going out of their way to show humanity, kindness, and love despite maintaining social distance.
All we must do is extend the same humanity, kindness, and compassion to those who cannot maintain social distancing, who cannot protect themselves, those incarcerated people who we have thus far condemned to death by emphasizing a need to keep them trapped in cages, awaiting almost certain illness, and possible death.
Casey Magas
North Attleboro
