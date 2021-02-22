Problem is website, not seniors
To the editor:
In a few articles published in The Sun Chronicle recently regarding problems with the state’s vaccine website, mention is made that “seniors” have the most problem navigating the site. Wrong!
The problems with the site has nothing to do with age. For example, after selecting a site, one then proceeds to filling out the application only to discover that the selected site has no available appointments. There is no way to save your data which is lost and you have to start all over again. So please don’t refer to this as a senior problem. The problem is with the incompetence of those who created the site.
Ken Cabral
Norton
