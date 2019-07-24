To the editor:
You can’t make this stuff up. Bernie ”The Socialist” Sanders announces that all of his campaign workers will now be paid the $15 an hour wage that he advocates as the new federal minimum wage.
Way to “walk the walk” Bernie! Except, he doesn’t. He also announced that he will have to reduce his workers’ hours so that they can all make $15 an hour. So, if his workers are complaining to the media that they are not making enough money, how does raising their hourly rate, but reducing their weekly hours worked help them out?
You guessed it: it doesn’t.
Every so often a dose of reality bites a Progressive in the butt, revealing their inner “greedy” capitalist.
Economics 101: Generally, when you charge more for something, you get less of it, labor being no exception.
Think of all the fast food places you like to patronize, or maybe that your child works for, or the retail stores you shop at, or again, that employs one of your family members. Suddenly, a doubling of the federal minimum wage is mandated. How many hours will be cut? How many jobs will be lost? How many businesses will have to close?
I guess the Sanders’ campaign workers will now have more time to get that second job to support their families with their newly reduced weekly hours.
Vic Soldat
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.