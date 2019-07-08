Protest in Franklin could prove counterproductive
To the editor:
The Franklin Democratic Town Committee recently staged two protests against President Donald Trump. It didn’t state any specific complaint, just invited people to make their own signs and demonstrate “against the behavior of the Trump administration.”
That made it sound sort of like performance art — but no need to narrow the focus when there’s so much fault finding against the president, right?
The protests were June 15 and 29 on a sidewalk along Route 140 in Franklin center.
There are two things wrong with this approach. The first is whether it is strategic. I’m not one to discourage peaceful political action, but I think it’s not smart to do something that’s probably counterproductive.
That’s what these casual summer roadside demonstrations could well be. It is, after all, almost a year and a half before the 2020 election.
Divided as the country is, it’s doubtful the protests changed any minds. They might in fact have only motivated Trump supporters to work harder.
The second problem is that the nature of reaction to provocation has changed with the pervasiveness of social media and pocket videocameras (formerly called cellphones) coupled with the ease of lashing out against one’s “enemies.”
Perhaps it’s paranoid to think a simple sidewalk protest in a small town is to some degree risky, but I believe that’s the case today.
At this early date with 24 candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, it makes more sense to me to put partisan efforts into supporting an individual’s favorite and maximizing the vote for him or her.
There’ll be time for street demonstrations later on if that’s what it takes.
Ned Bristol
Wrentham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.