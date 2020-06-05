To the editor:
This is in response to the letter to the editor by Colleen Weber (“Your outrage over the riots is misdirected,” Voice of the Public, June 4)
I disagree that violence against innocent citizens is an appropriate response to protesting the brutal and senseless killing of George Floyd. Though it does not fit the narrative, so, too, does President Donald Trump who tweeted that justice must be done in this case. From what I know of Martin Luther King Jr., he also did not approve of violence as a means to achieving a society in which people of color were no longer oppressed.
It’s easy to be dismissive of other people’s property being destroyed when your own is not at risk and your exposure to the damage comes through watching it on your screen.
But those being targeted by the rioters are not just cops, but residents and business owners who have done nothing to deserve being the victims of violence or having their life’s work demolished.
Another African-American man has been murdered during these protests, but because he is a cop, this will be ignored by the media, in favor of spinning the narrative they prefer.
And it’s easy to feel angry watching liberals and the media give these people a pass for behaving so atrociously, after they’ve spent the last two months hassling Americans for such crimes as taking their child to the park to play, re-opening a barbershop at the age of 71, or gathering peacefully to protest not being able to return to work.
People have been jailed for trying to earn a living during this pandemic and publicly shamed. Those who choose to destroy other people’s property, however, and ignore social distancing guidelines to commit crimes are being supported. So, yes, the hypocrisy upsets me.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
