To the editor:
After watching the Democratic presidential debates these past two weeks I am proud to stand on the side with the Democrats. In our party you are allowed to speak your mind, share your opinions, in a robust open discussion of all topics. Quite a big difference from the so called Republican party.
On the Republican side you have elected officials afraid to speak out on much of anything outside of what President Donald Trump allows them to speak on. You might as well have cardboard figures of these elected officials and no one would really know the difference.
They all fear reprisal from the dictator in the White House who will try to destroy their careers if they choose to oppose him on anything.
Free thinking is not allowed in that party. You are either all in or all out: there is no middle ground.
Trump has just created a new swamp of followers who support him no matter how vile he speaks of others or what actions he has taken in his personal life. This crowd is brainwashed to the max. It is impossible to have a conversation of any value with them because they will just keep repeating the same things over and over. Compromise is a dirty word to these people.
I know how much people who support Trump hate to be labeled as racists, haters, and people of low intelligence but when you hook your wagon to a vile character like Trump. you’ve earned those labels.
This past week Trump attacked a Civil Rights icon, Rep. Elijah Cummings. This man nearly lost his life fighting for equality. Trump has never fought for anything worthwhile in his life unless it was something he could personally benefit from. We did not hear a peep out of any Republicans, nationwide.
The right wing is full of total hypocrites. If President Barrack Obama had said or did just one of the nasty things Trump has, people on the right would have gone berserk. But that scenario would never happen because Obama was a man of dignity and moral character, something Trump will never come close to being.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.