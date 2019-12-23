To the editor:
All of us at Puppet Showplace Theater are grateful for the support of the Greater Attleboro, Brookline, and Boston communities. This year, you helped us commemorate our 45th anniversary; celebrate 110 birthdays; host over 300 performances for kids and families, and 20 for adults and teens; and teach puppetry to students pre-K through adult in camps, classes, workshops, and residencies.
We thank you for your generous support of our goal to provide a vibrant, welcoming, and culturally responsive puppetry center that inspires creativity and invites participation by people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. Your donations fund new productions, community engagement, curriculum innovation, artist investment, theater upgrades, and field trips for kids from all backgrounds.
As a resident of Attleboro, I know how important unique arts institutions such as Puppet Showplace are to our area.
I had the opportunity to meet with Senator Feeney earlier this year and in doing so, learned of the many ways in which Attleboro residents can take advantage of all that Puppet Showplace has to offer. Taking the commuter rail everyday has also given me the opportunity to meet many of you and tell you about all of the amazing art being created and presented here.
I hope you will support our Winter Appeal https://www.puppetshowplace.org/donate to help us to envision the future at Puppet Showplace in 2020!
I also invite you to join us for four exciting shows during December Vacation Week (Dec. 21-Jan. 1): The Fairy Circus, Cinderella, Peter and the Wolf, and The Amazing Story Machine. Puppet Showplace Theater is a popular destination during December vacation, so get your tickets now at www.puppetshowplace.org/mainstage-shows.
We look forward to sharing more laughter, joy, wonder, and discovery with you in the New Year. To learn more about how to visit the theater, support our work, volunteer, and make imagination possible for all, visit www.puppetshowplace.org or call us at 617-731-6400.
See you at the theater!
Daniel DeLoma,
managing director
