To the editor:
Recently, President Trump in a series of tweets recommended that four members of Congress “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came....Then come back and show us how it’s done.”
Apparently, I missed the whole racism context. Nowhere does President Trump mention race or names. Four congresswomen decided he was talking specifically about them and decided to play the race card. As usual, insisting that one is being persecuted solely on the basis of skin color is an acceptable way to dodge taking responsibility for one’s vile anti-Semitic remarks and refusal to vote on a bill that would help the children and families currently detained by ICE (remember them?).
Also, I have never heard of a bigot who adds “come back.” Trump must be the first.
I thought Trump simply was referring to the districts each Congress member calls home, all of which are in the United States. For example, California currently has a serious homeless problem resulting in streets littered with feces and needles — not exactly a boon to the tourism industry, as well as a health hazard. Focusing on such issues rather than wasting time denouncing the President for a mean tweet would be wiser.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
