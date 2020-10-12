To the editor:
This November, Massachusetts voters will have the ability to support Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) as Question 2 on this year’s ballot. RCV is simple: voters rank their candidates in order of preference.
On your ballot, you can still vote for one candidate like before, or you have the option to rank your first, second, and third choice, just like you rank things in order in your everyday life.
If your first choice doesn’t win, your voice still counts. If no candidate wins an outright 50% majority, the candidate with the least number of votes is eliminated, and subsequent choices are counted until a winner emerges with at least 50% support.
RCV would have been extremely useful in the 4th Congressional District Democratic primary. More than five candidates sought the Democratic nomination, but in the end Jake Auchincloss won, garnering 22.4% of the vote. On Sept. 1 77% of voters did not vote for Auchincloss yet he still won. If voters were able to rank their choices, the winner would have at least 50%.
Now with the general election less than a month away, many voters question whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is the right choice for the nation. RCV doesn’t force voters to choose between the two major parties. Voters can vote for a third party candidate as their first choice without feeling like they wasted their vote. This measure is simple, fair and easy. Join me by voting “Yes” on Question 2.
Andrew LaBerge
Plainville
